Moussa Dembele could be fit for Celtic's clash with PSG

Celtic have been given a boost ahead of their Champions League campaign as it emerged Moussa Dembele could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker has been out with a hamstring injury since July and has only played in two Champions League qualifiers against Linfield this season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says he is now fit after undergoing a recovery programme in France and could return for the first game of the group stages against the club where he trained until the age of 16.

"He went to Clairefontaine in France for three weeks and did some great work with the medical team there, like he did here before he left," Rodgers said.

"He is now back and we will assess him to see where he is at. The most important thing is that we can't risk it.

"Of course everyone would love to be involved in the Paris game but if not then he is not going to be too far away from that and then he is still going to have an impact for the remainder of the Champions League campaign, which is great news.

"But we have to be sure that he is right if he has any involvement in the game on Tuesday."

As one striker returns to Rodgers' plans, there are question marks over another.

'I don't think he has ever trained at 11 o'clock in the morning in the rain and with the floodlights on. He looked a bit cold this morning.' Brendan Rodgers on Odsonne Edouard

Leigh Griffiths suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Scotland and will not be risked against Hamilton on Friday night but could yet be in contention on Tuesday.

"I don't think Leigh can play tomorrow, it's as simple as that," Rodgers said.

"He came off (on Monday) and he had a scan on his calf. We think he will be fine for Tuesday but yes, there is too much risk.

"Leigh took a knock on his calf and he has had these issues with his calves but we are hopeful this is not going to be that long and playing tomorrow night is a day too soon for him and that, with the AstroTurf pitch, is not ideal for him."

That injury opens up an opportunity for Odsonne Edouard, who joined on loan from PSG on deadline day.

"He is in the squad and once we finalise what the team will be then... he has played enough games to be upwards in his fitness," the manager said.

"He is very quick, very dynamic, technically very strong, of course he is still adapting.

"I don't think he has ever trained at 11 o'clock in the morning in the rain and with the floodlights on. He looked a bit cold this morning. He will be adapting to Scottish football."