  • STV
  • MySTV

Moussa Dembele could be fit for Celtic's clash with PSG

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The striker will be assessed ahead of the Champions League opener at Celtic Park.

Return: Dembele could face PSG.
Return: Dembele could face PSG. SNS Group

Celtic have been given a boost ahead of their Champions League campaign as it emerged Moussa Dembele could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker has been out with a hamstring injury since July and has only played in two Champions League qualifiers against Linfield this season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says he is now fit after undergoing a recovery programme in France and could return for the first game of the group stages against the club where he trained until the age of 16.

"He went to Clairefontaine in France for three weeks and did some great work with the medical team there, like he did here before he left," Rodgers said.

"He is now back and we will assess him to see where he is at. The most important thing is that we can't risk it.

"Of course everyone would love to be involved in the Paris game but if not then he is not going to be too far away from that and then he is still going to have an impact for the remainder of the Champions League campaign, which is great news.

"But we have to be sure that he is right if he has any involvement in the game on Tuesday."

As one striker returns to Rodgers' plans, there are question marks over another.

'I don't think he has ever trained at 11 o'clock in the morning in the rain and with the floodlights on. He looked a bit cold this morning.'
Brendan Rodgers on Odsonne Edouard

Leigh Griffiths suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Scotland and will not be risked against Hamilton on Friday night but could yet be in contention on Tuesday.

"I don't think Leigh can play tomorrow, it's as simple as that," Rodgers said.

"He came off (on Monday) and he had a scan on his calf. We think he will be fine for Tuesday but yes, there is too much risk.

"Leigh took a knock on his calf and he has had these issues with his calves but we are hopeful this is not going to be that long and playing tomorrow night is a day too soon for him and that, with the AstroTurf pitch, is not ideal for him."

That injury opens up an opportunity for Odsonne Edouard, who joined on loan from PSG on deadline day.

"He is in the squad and once we finalise what the team will be then... he has played enough games to be upwards in his fitness," the manager said.

"He is very quick, very dynamic, technically very strong, of course he is still adapting.

"I don't think he has ever trained at 11 o'clock in the morning in the rain and with the floodlights on. He looked a bit cold this morning. He will be adapting to Scottish football."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.