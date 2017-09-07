  • STV
Neil Lennon focused on bringing success to Hibernian

Daryn MacRae

The Easter Road boss has signed a new three-year contract taking him up to 2020.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says a move elsewhere was never an option as he is determined to bring success to the Easter Road side.

The former Celtic boss has extended his stay in Edinburgh until at least 2020 after leading the Easter Road club to promotion from the Scottish Championship last season.

When asked if his ambitions one day lie in proving himself in England after a disappointing spell with Bolton ended in relegation, Lennon insisted his focus is instead on reinstalling Hibs among Scottish football's elite.

He said: "My ambitions are here, that's why I have signed a new contract. I am not looking anywhere else and haven't done since I walked in the door.

"It's been a good move for me personally and professionally and I owe the club a debt of gratitude.

"I want to repay them with success on the pitch and make them money along the way. I'm not looking any further than what I have here."

Lennon was backed by the Hibs board during the summer as the club's three-year spell outside the top flight came to an end, with nine new players arriving through the door.

The manager believes the foundations are now in place for Hibs to mount a challenge at the top end of the Scottish Premiership table going forward.

"I don't like the word potential but there are huge avenues we can look at," said Lennon. 

"The training ground is an excellent facility and we have been able to attract some quality players.

"I see Hibs as a big club in Scotland, a big city club. We want to reestablish that, that's the challenge that lies ahead for me."

Elsewhere, defender Darren McGregor may need a tidy up knee operation as he looks to shake off ongoing knee problems.

The defender had to be substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Dundee before the international break after a flare-up that led to fluid in his joints before the match.

