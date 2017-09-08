Brendan Rodgers: Our focus is on Hamilton, not PSG

The Parkhead boss insists attention is on league action, despite next week's glamour Euro tie.

Brendan Rodgers insists he and his players will only turn their focus to the glamour tie with Paris Saint-Germain once the "bread and butter" of league action against Hamilton is complete.

Celtic travel to New Douglas Park on Friday night looking to extend their unbeaten domestic run to 54 games, before hosting Neymar and co next Tuesday.

Despite the temptation to divert attention towards such a mouthwatering clash, the Parkhead boss says his side will continue to take it one game at a time as the fixtures pile up .

He said: "The league is our bread and butter. Our focus is to get a result against Hamilton.

"Once we've finished that game we can focus in on the Paris Saint-Germain game.

"It's a really exciting time, it's not a chore.

"This is what you are in football for, we've got a really busy schedule between now and Christmas but it is what you want."

The international break saw a host of players depart the club's Lennoxtown base, with six Celtic players starting for Scotland against Malta.

For Rodgers however, the downturn in activity on the training pitch offered a chance to run the rule over Paris.

"The break gave us the chance to look at PSG," said the Northern Irishman. "You don't have so many players here so it allows you to drift a little bit and look beyond that, so we have been able to watch some of the games.

"There is no shock, they are a top class team with top class players. But we are looking forward to it.

"It's a great opener to the Champions League to be at home at Celtic Park against PSG, so we will look forward to it when it comes."