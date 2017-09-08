  • STV
Football Talk: New deal for Brown, Spurs eye Ralston

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Scott Brown: Skipper set to extend his contract beyond end of season.
Scott Brown: Skipper set to extend his contract beyond end of season. SNS Group

With the Champions League looming, Moussa Dembele fit again and new addition Odsonne Edouard set for his debut, it seems like one piece of good news after another for Celtic fans.

That trend looks set to continue with news that club captain Scott Brown is to extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

The dressing-room leader might need to think about other players' futures as well, though, and may well be counselling Anthony Ralston on how to handle news that his ability is already catching the eye of Spurs and Everton.

Over at Rangers, the talk is of a link-up with Mexican side Chivas, drawing on manager Pedro Caixinha's experience in Central America.

Hearts are going to be temporary residents of the home of rugby and their first visitors asked for an early invitation to Murrayfield, only to be denied access to training. 

Expect that to add a bit of spice to the managers' comments after Saturday's match.

Speaking of invitations and rejections, the Scottish FA has declined the offer from the SPFL to joint set up an independent review of their handling of the Rangers crisis. 

Expect that to draw a line under the matter once and for all...

And Hibs boss Neil Lennon has looked forward to a reunion with St Johnstone's Tommy Wright, saying that back in the day, Wright would train wearing a leotard. 

There's a mental image to carry with you through your day.

