Motherwell boss: Transfer business has made us stronger

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Stephen Robinson says he has a 'superb' replacement for Ben Heneghan in Peter Hartley.

Stephen Robinson has looked back on Motherwell's transfer dealings and says he has no doubt he has a stronger group than he did at the end of last season.

Several players departed Fir Park over the summer, with key defender Ben Heneghan sold on deadline day. 

A raft of new players have joined the squad, however, with defender Peter Hartley and versatile midfielder Liam Grimshaw joining before the window closed.

Robinson said he was happy with his lot and praised the board for not allowing a key asset to leave without being replaced.

"To be honest I think we've got a stronger squad than before the window," he said. 

"[In terms of] bringing Peter Hartley in, the board were really good with me. The only way that Ben Heneghan was going to go out of the club was if I had a suitable replacement.

"We're a club that we do attract players, put them on a platform and sell them again, that's our brief, but they gave me a chance to replace him with Peter Hartley and I think he's a superb replacement with experience."

He added: "Liam Grimshaw, everybody knows about. Again, I think he strengthens the squad in a number of different positions so we're extremely happy."

Hartley was a player Robinson had pursued for some time and the manager enthused about the qualities he would add to the team

"I tried to sign Peter at Oldham, I tried to sign him at the summer and I eventually got him," Robinson said. 

"Third time lucky. I think what he does is brings a vast amount of experience, he's a leader and he's aggressive in both boxes. 

"I think he'll add to our team. It's only a start and we've only won two games here. We want to make it three."

Having strengthened, Robinson now wants to build a reputation for being tough on their turf.

He said: "We were a bit of an easy touch last season where people enjoyed coming here - 'nice pitch, nice people, nice food' - so we've tried to change it on the pitch especially, make it hard and try to build a little bit of a reputation where we are hard to play against, we're a physical side and then we can play.

"We'll be making sure we try to continue in that mode."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.