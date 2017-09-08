McFadden joins Queen of the South on short-term deal
The former Scotland forward has been training with the club in recent months.
Queen of the South have completed the signing of former Scotland international James McFadden on a short-term deal.
McFadden has been training with Gary Naysmith's squad for two months and has now agreed terms on a contract to play for the club.
The 34-year-old, played for his country 48 times, scoring 15 goals.
His latest move comes a decade after he scored an iconic goal for his country against France in Paris.
McFadden was a free agent after leaving Motherwell at the end of last season.
Manager Gary Naysmith said: "I'm delighted to have James join us, his experience will be invaluable especially for the younger players, but he has come to challenge for a place in the team and at 34 years old we feel he still has a lot to offer".
McFadden goes straight into the QOS squad to face Livingston tomorrow.