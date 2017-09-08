Rodgers revels in Celtic's display against Hamilton

The Parkhead boss believes the 4-1 victory proved the perfect warm-up for the visit of PSG.

Scott Sinclair: The Englishman struck twice as Celtic cruised to victory over Hamilton. SNS

Brendan Rodgers hailed Celtic's display in the 4-1 win over Hamilton as "a joy to watch" as his side warmed-up for next week's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in style.

The champions extended their unbeaten domestic run to 54 matches and returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a double from Scott Sinclair, while Stuart Armstrong and debutant Odsonne Edouard also struck either side of the break.

Hamilton grabbed a late consolation through Alex Gogic's header to blot Celtic's copybook.

But it proved a comfortable evening for the Parkhead outfit overall and one that Rodgers relished as his side prepare to host the French giants on Tuesday.

"I thought we were outstanding," he said. "I thought we were a joy to watch, in particular in the first half.

"We defended very well and there was only one moment, the corner.

"I said to the players "make sure you keep your habits to the very end" - at 4-0 we just switched off a little bit.

"But the whole story of the game was brilliant.

"It was a really good performance on the back of a lot of boys playing international football.

"The Scottish boys were playing their third game in seven days so I am very happy and satisfied."

Rodgers was quick to single out 19-year-old Edouard for praise after the Frenchman marked his debut with a cool second half finish.

Rodgers said: "The kid has left Paris, it has been training in Glasgow all week.

"He trained in floodlights on Tuesday at 11 o'clock (in the morning), I looked at him sometimes, he probably wondered what he let himself in for.

"But his running ability, speed, power and profile suits how we play and he is very hungry and his view of the game was exceptional tonight.

"He wants to run behind which is important in my team and he wants to score goals.

"The biggest compliment he gets tonight is he got a massive round of applause at the end from all the players and staff in the changing room afterwards because it is was a great start to his Celtic career."

Edouard's parent club Paris Saint-Germain concluded preparations ahead of their visit to Glasgow by thrashing Metz 5-1, with the world's most expensive player Neymar and wonderkid Kylian Mbappe both finding the back of the net to extend their perfect start to the season.