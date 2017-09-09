  • STV
  • MySTV

A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results 

STV

The five top flight games served up 11 goals with Rangers scoring four at Ibrox.

Double: Morelos struck twice for Rangers.
Double: Morelos struck twice for Rangers. SNS Group

Aberdeen's perfect start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season was brought to a halt as Craig Levein began his second reign as Hearts boss with a 0-0 draw at Murrayfield.

The Dons were looking to record their fifth win from five league games this season but they found Levein's side hard to break down in Edinburgh.

It was the first ever domestic football match to be played at Murrayfield and the Jam Tarts will hope to build on the result, with two more games to come at the 67,000 capacity ground as work is completed on upgrading their Tynecastle home.

Levein, who first managed Hearts for four years at the turn of the century, watched on as a number of fine saves from Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis kept his side at bay while Isma Goncalves also hit the bar.

A win for Derek McInnes' side would have taken them back above Celtic into top spot but the point keeps them second in the table.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers comfortably beat struggling Dundee 4-1 at Ibrox.

Morelos opened the scoring for Rangers after 41 minutes with his sixth goal in five games following a fine Daniel Candeias back-heel.

Candeias also provided the assist for the home side's second goal after 68 minutes, crossing for Josh Windass to head into the top corner.

Carlos Pena added a third with seven minutes remaining and Morelos continued his fine form with another goal moments later before Faissal El Bakhtaoui grabbed a late consolation for winless Dundee.

St Johnstone failed to take advantage of Aberdeen's slip-up but they still maintained their unbeaten start with a 1-1 draw at home to Hibernian.

Liam Craig's cross was fired home by Michael O'Halloran to complete a stunning break from the Saints three minutes after half-time.

Hibernian, however, were level on the hour mark after Paul Paton diverted into his own net under heavy pressure.

Alex Schalk's late penalty denied Partick Thistle a first win of the season as Ross County emerged with a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park.

Thistle, who had lost all four of their games prior to their trip to Dingwall, took the lead after 22 minutes through Blair Spittal.

However, Schalk won a penalty in the 86th minute after being fouled by Jordan Turnbull and converted the spot-kick himself to earn a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, Motherwell were 2-0 winners against Kilmarnock courtesy of Ryan Bowman's second-half strike and a late penalty from Louis Moult.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.