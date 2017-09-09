A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results 

The five top flight games served up 11 goals with Rangers scoring four at Ibrox.

Double: Morelos struck twice for Rangers. SNS Group

Aberdeen's perfect start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season was brought to a halt as Craig Levein began his second reign as Hearts boss with a 0-0 draw at Murrayfield.

The Dons were looking to record their fifth win from five league games this season but they found Levein's side hard to break down in Edinburgh.

It was the first ever domestic football match to be played at Murrayfield and the Jam Tarts will hope to build on the result, with two more games to come at the 67,000 capacity ground as work is completed on upgrading their Tynecastle home.

Levein, who first managed Hearts for four years at the turn of the century, watched on as a number of fine saves from Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis kept his side at bay while Isma Goncalves also hit the bar.

A win for Derek McInnes' side would have taken them back above Celtic into top spot but the point keeps them second in the table.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers comfortably beat struggling Dundee 4-1 at Ibrox.

Morelos opened the scoring for Rangers after 41 minutes with his sixth goal in five games following a fine Daniel Candeias back-heel.

Candeias also provided the assist for the home side's second goal after 68 minutes, crossing for Josh Windass to head into the top corner.

Carlos Pena added a third with seven minutes remaining and Morelos continued his fine form with another goal moments later before Faissal El Bakhtaoui grabbed a late consolation for winless Dundee.

St Johnstone failed to take advantage of Aberdeen's slip-up but they still maintained their unbeaten start with a 1-1 draw at home to Hibernian.

Liam Craig's cross was fired home by Michael O'Halloran to complete a stunning break from the Saints three minutes after half-time.

Hibernian, however, were level on the hour mark after Paul Paton diverted into his own net under heavy pressure.

Alex Schalk's late penalty denied Partick Thistle a first win of the season as Ross County emerged with a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park.

Thistle, who had lost all four of their games prior to their trip to Dingwall, took the lead after 22 minutes through Blair Spittal.

However, Schalk won a penalty in the 86th minute after being fouled by Jordan Turnbull and converted the spot-kick himself to earn a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, Motherwell were 2-0 winners against Kilmarnock courtesy of Ryan Bowman's second-half strike and a late penalty from Louis Moult.