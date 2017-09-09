Robinson keen to tie Moult down on new deal at Motherwell

The striker scored his fifth goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says he hasn't given up hope of persuading Louis Moult to sign a new deal after seeing the striker score again at Fir Park.

The striker's late penalty was his fifth of the season and ensured three points for his side in their 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Moult is out of contract next summer and has already rejected an offer to extend his deal and the 25-year old was a signing target for Aberdeen in July.

Robinson said he won't let the striker leave without doing his utmost to persuade him to stay.

"Anybody that scores that amount of goals, we don't want to leave the football club," he said. "I haven't given up hope of keeping Louis at the club, not by any stretch of the imagination, and will continue speaking to him."

Motherwell had taken the lead through Ryan Bowman in the 65th minute and the manager was full of praise for all of his strikers.

"I thought Bowie was excellent, really really good," he said.

"His hold-up play as well as his goal, and his energy and desire. I think that's why the fans have been patient with him. But now he is adding goals and we are delighted for him.

"Alex Fisher and Craig Tanner have trained brilliantly this week so the two of them have to be on their mettle. They have to be on top form because we have players who can come in and challenge both of them."