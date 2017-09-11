Football Talk: Neymar's jibe, Foderingham's target

Your daily round-up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Champions clash: Do Celtic have the talent to take on Neymar’s PSG? SNS Group

There may not be a trail of letters laying out a war of words between Celtic and PSG ahead of their Champions League clash but there's certainly been plenty of talk as Neymar and friends prepare for their trip to Glasgow.

The Brazilian striker may be the jewel in the crown of PSG's owners but for Celtic fans, and their players, he's a man with a history at Parkhead as a Barcelona player and he isn't popular.

He's certain to get a special reception but says he'll be bored if tens of thousands of people show their disapproval.

Edinson Cavani is another PSG forward who insists the atmosphere won't intimidate international players but Patrick Roberts has countered with a warning that Celtic aren't the least bit overawed by star names.

Elsewhere, Wes Foderingham is celebrating making 100 appearances for Rangers and is already looking at the 200 mark. Scott Allan has been backed to recover from his Ibrox nightmare when he was subbed off in the first half against Rangers and Gordon Greer has gone a bit Gordon Sawers, giving his Kilmarnock teammates.

And the first English Premier League sacking looks to be in the post. Frank de Boer's awful start at Crystal Palace has seen him under fire and Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce are being linked with his job.

