Brown and Simunovic sign new contracts with Celtic

Scott Brown has committed until 2019 with Jozo Simunovic signing a four-year deal.

Deals: Brown and Simunovic agreed longer stays. SNS Group

Celtic have announced that Scott Brown and Jozo Simunovic have signed new contracts with the club.

Club captain Scott Brown has agreed a new deal that will take him through until 2019.

The 32-year old joined Celtic in 2007 and has won 13 major honours with the club. Brown has picked up seven League winner's medals, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups in his time in Glasgow.

Simunovic signed for Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 but the centre-back saw his first season disrupted by injury.

The Bosnian looked to have been on his way out of the club when he travelled to Turin to finalise a move to Torino in the summer only to see the deal collapse at the last minute.

He subsequently forced his way in to Brendan Rodgers first team and went on to become a key player as the team went through an entire domestic season without defeat.