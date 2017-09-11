  • STV
Rodgers: 'The eyes of the world will be on this game'

The Celtic boss said the Champions League clash with PSG will be one to enjoy.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said that the high-profile Champions League against the stars of Paris St-Germain will be an occasion to savour.

The group opener brings a star-studded team to Glasgow to face the Scottish champions and Rodgers said that his side were in a good place as they prepare to go under the spotlight.

"It's a game we're really looking forward to," he said. "We had and maybe not so many people will be watching the Hamilton game but certainly the eyes of the world will be on this game.

"We're in a real good condition to go into the tournament this time. The players are very clear on how they work, very clear on how we handle these type of pressure games.

"But this is a game to enjoy."

Paris St-Germain will bring summer signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the newest additions to an expensively assembled team and Rodgers said there was no doubting the quality his players would be facing.

"If you look too closely or think too emotionally about them as a squad they're put together to win this competition," he said. "There's no question about that.

"The quality that they have and what they've been building over the last few years and then what they've done in terms of over the summer, bringing in Neymar and Mbappe who's an amazing young striker.

"Their focus is clearly on winning it."

Rodgers confirmed that striker Leigh Griffiths is fit to face the French giants but said the game will come too early for Moussa Dembele.

