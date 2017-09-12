  • STV
  • MySTV

Olivier Ntcham: Money won't be a factor in PSG clash

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Frenchman says taking on his boyhood heroes on Tuesday 'will be close to a dream'.

Olivier Ntcham: Celtic's summer signing takes on his boyhood heroes on Tuesday.
Olivier Ntcham: Celtic's summer signing takes on his boyhood heroes on Tuesday. SNS

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham insists taking on his boyhood heroes in Paris Saint-Germain will be "close to a dream".

But the midfielder is determined to prove money is not a factor when the two sides clash in the Champions League.

The big-spending French giants shelled out £366m to secure the services of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with the former's £198m transfer breaking the world record.

While the £4m Celtic paid Manchester City to sign Ntcham pales into insignificance in comparison, the 21-year-old believes his side can prove every bit PSG's equals in Tuesday's group stage opener.

"I will be delighted to play against PSG," said Ntcham. "They have a great group of players but it doesn't matter how much they have spent as all players are equal.

"On the pitch everyone has two feet and two hands when we play.

"They are an exceptional bunch of players but we need to exploit the ball well once we get hold of it.

"Being more aggressive and playing our own game is the key towards winning."

Brought up in the French capital, Ntcham is relishing the prospect of taking on the side he supported as a boy in his Champions League group stage debut.

He said: "I am very excited to play against Paris Saint-Germain because previously I was a supporter of Paris and, for me, to play against them is not a dream but it's close to it.

"For my friends and family, it's like a dream as everyone would watch them on TV and, although they have spent money, once we are on the pitch, we are all the same and I have to play my game."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.