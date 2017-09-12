Olivier Ntcham: Money won't be a factor in PSG clash

The Frenchman says taking on his boyhood heroes on Tuesday 'will be close to a dream'.

Olivier Ntcham: Celtic's summer signing takes on his boyhood heroes on Tuesday. SNS

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham insists taking on his boyhood heroes in Paris Saint-Germain will be "close to a dream".

But the midfielder is determined to prove money is not a factor when the two sides clash in the Champions League.



The big-spending French giants shelled out £366m to secure the services of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with the former's £198m transfer breaking the world record.

While the £4m Celtic paid Manchester City to sign Ntcham pales into insignificance in comparison, the 21-year-old believes his side can prove every bit PSG's equals in Tuesday's group stage opener.

"I will be delighted to play against PSG," said Ntcham. "They have a great group of players but it doesn't matter how much they have spent as all players are equal.

"On the pitch everyone has two feet and two hands when we play.

"They are an exceptional bunch of players but we need to exploit the ball well once we get hold of it.

"Being more aggressive and playing our own game is the key towards winning."

Brought up in the French capital, Ntcham is relishing the prospect of taking on the side he supported as a boy in his Champions League group stage debut.

He said: "I am very excited to play against Paris Saint-Germain because previously I was a supporter of Paris and, for me, to play against them is not a dream but it's close to it.

"For my friends and family, it's like a dream as everyone would watch them on TV and, although they have spent money, once we are on the pitch, we are all the same and I have to play my game."

