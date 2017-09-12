PSG boss: £200m Neymar won't fear Celtic Park noise

Unai Emery insists his side have the experience to cope with the Parkhead atmosphere.

Neymar faced Celtic in Barcelona colours last season. SNS Group

PSG boss Unai Emery believes his megastars will cope with the revered big-game atmosphere at Celtic Park.

The Spaniard was first set to coach at the stadium in 2012, but was sacked by Spartak Moscow just ten days before they took on Neil Lennon's side in the final round of group stage fixtures.

Emery recovered from the setback by twice leading Sevilla to Europa League glory, and has arriveed in Glasgow with one of the game's most feared frontlines.

The French giants broke the world transfer record in August when they signed Brazilian star Neymar from Barcelona for nearly £200m.

18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe later arrived on a season-long loan from Monaco, with PSG set to make the deal permanent next summer for £166m.

"It is a great atmosphere here," he said ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League opener in Glasgow.

"All the players love to play in this type of game, but the players are used to that level and that type of atmosphere.

"It will be difficult to overcome but we must try."

Unai Emery praised the atmosphere at Celtic Park. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes the big-money additions mean Emery now leads a squad capable of winning Europe's premier club competition.

"If you look too closely or think too emotionally about them as a squad they're put together to win this competition," he said. "There's no question about that.

"The quality that they have and what they've been building over the last few years and then what they've done in terms of over the summer, bringing in Neymar and Mbappe who's an amazing young striker.

"Their focus is clearly on winning it."

