Partick Thistle's ground renamed in sponsorship deal

The Jags ground will be known as The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill for the next three years.

Firhill: Partick Thistle's ground has been rebranded as part of a sponsorship agreement. SNS Group

Partick Thistle's Firhill stadium has been renamed as part of a six-figure sponsorship deal.

The Jags signed a deal on Tuesday that will see their ground branded as The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill for the next three years.

Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell said: "It is essential that we continue to explore as many new commercial opportunities as we can and this represents a significant level of new income for the club.

"As a board, we recognise the need to move with the times in order to match the resource available to other clubs.

"But we also recognise the importance of history and tradition in football. So that meant retaining Firhill as part of the new name and I am pleased that Energy Check understood the significance too."

Thistle host Rangers on Friday night in the Scottish Premiership as they continue their search for a first win of the campaign.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.