Rangers visit Canada to face Benfica in Eusebio Cup
The Light Blues will travel to Ontario to take on the Portuguese giants at Tim Hortons Field.
Rangers will travel to Canada next month to face Benfica in the 2017 Eusebio Cup.
Pedro Caixinha's side will make the trip to take on the Portuguese giants during the upcoming international break, with the fixture taking place on Friday, October 6 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.
It will be the first time the competition honouring the legendary Portuguese striker is played on Canadian soil.
Scotland's final World Cup group matches take place the previous day at home to Slovakia and the following Sunday in Slovenia.
Rangers last visited Ontario in 2014, beating Ottawa Fury 1-0 on that occasion thanks to a Nicky Law strike.
