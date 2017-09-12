Rangers visit Canada to face Benfica in Eusebio Cup

The Light Blues will travel to Ontario to take on the Portuguese giants at Tim Hortons Field.

Pedro Caixinha: The Portuguese manager will take on one of his home nation's biggest sides next month. SNS Group

Rangers will travel to Canada next month to face Benfica in the 2017 Eusebio Cup.

Pedro Caixinha's side will make the trip to take on the Portuguese giants during the upcoming international break, with the fixture taking place on Friday, October 6 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

It will be the first time the competition honouring the legendary Portuguese striker is played on Canadian soil.

Scotland's final World Cup group matches take place the previous day at home to Slovakia and the following Sunday in Slovenia.

Rangers last visited Ontario in 2014, beating Ottawa Fury 1-0 on that occasion thanks to a Nicky Law strike.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.