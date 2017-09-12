Ralston starts for Celtic against Paris Saint-Germain

The teenage defender has been named in Brendan Rodgers' team for the Champions League match.

Start: Ralston will face PSG. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic team to face Paris St-Germain and youngster Anthony Ralston has been handed a start against the star-studded French side.

Ralston will start at right-back, the 18-yearl old allowing Mikael Lustig to move inside and partner Jozo Simunovic at the centre of the defence.

Leigh Griffiths missed the Premiership win at Hamilton on Friday, providing an opportunity for new loan signing Odsonne Edouard to make a goal-scoring debut. However, the Scotland striker has been restored to the starting line-up for the Champions League Group B opener with Edouard on the bench against his parent club.

PSG have Neymar, the world's most expensive player, and Kylian Mbappe in attack along with Edinson Cavani.

For Celtic, Craig Gordon starts in goal with Ralston, Lustig, Simunovic and Kieran Tierney ahead of him in defence.

Captain Scott Brown plays alongside Olivier Ntcham in the centre of the park with Patrick Roberts, Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair supporting striker Leigh Griffiths in attack.