Celtic defeated 5-0 by PSG in Champions League opener

Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani were all on the scoresheet at Celtic Park.

Firepower: Cavani made it 3-0 to PSG. SNS Group

Celtic were unable to contain one of European football's most talented forward lines as they fell to a 5-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage opener.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were all on target as the French side turned on the style at Celtic Park to hand the hosts their heaviest European home defeat.

Neymar, who cost PSG just under £200m in the summer opened the scoring, racing onto a Rabiot pass before lifting the ball over Craig Gordon and into the back of the net.

The Brazilian then turned provider when his header allowed Mbappe to seize on a loose ball and double their lead.

Jozo Simunovic conceded a penalty for pulling Cavani back and the Uruguayan picked himself up to score the third from the spot.

Celtic gave a better account of themselves in the second half but an own goal from Mikael Lustig and a second goal from Cavani saw PSG start their campaign in style and leave the hosts disappointed.