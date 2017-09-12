Griffiths: We showed PSG too much respect in first half

The striker said Celtic "weren't good enough" in the opening spell of the 5-0 defeat.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5574162083001-leigh-griffiths-on-psg.jpg" />

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says his side's performance "wasn't good enough" as they let Paris Saint-Germain race to an early lead on their way to a 5-0 victory at Parkhead.

The French side showed why they are contenders to win the Champions League as they raced to a 3-0 first half lead with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani all scoring to leave Celtic reeling by half time.

Griffiths said they showed the star names "too much respect" and had lessons to learn from the defeat. However, he said that examining the performance could help them get the points they need in the next five games to achieve their target.

"First half wasn't good enough," Griffiths said. "We came out and showed them too much respect and you can't give them a sniff or they'll punish you like they did.

"We've earned the right to be here and tonight we've showed that we've got a lot to improve on. I think the main objective is still to be in Europe after Christmas so we've still got another five games to put that right.

"It's going to be difficult but we'll use tonight. We'll look at the positives, the negatives and we'll work on that."

Griffiths did some close with a long range free kick reminiscent of his set pieces for Scotland against England but saw PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola equal to his strike.

"My first thought was just to try and hit the target and make the goalie work," he said. "It's unlucky but I think it was the only shot I had on target.

"It's disappointing from my point of view but it's a learning curve for everybody."