Talking points from Celtic's Champions League defeat to PSG

Brendan Rodgers' side lost 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening fixture.

Celtic lined up against PSG in their opening Champions League fixture. SNSPIX.

Celtic's Champions League campaign got off to a rocky start with a 5-0 hammering at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was a rough start to what will be a challenging Group B, against the side who aren't even the top seeds - Celtic still have to take on the giants of Bayern Munich.

Brendan Rodgers conceded his side were well and truly beaten in the post-match press conference, saying they played like Under-12s at times.

It's not a result supporters will want to dwell too much on but there were still many talking points to dissect regardless.

Celtic sit bottom of the group

It's an uphill battle for Celtic from the off as they sit rock-bottom of Group B.

Bayern Munich saw off Anderlecht 3-0 at home to shape the group early and already it looks like a battle between Celtic and the Belgians for the Europa League spot.

This shouldn't come as a great surprise this early in the tournament though as the Scottish champions have never won their opening game of the competition's group stages.

It was, however, their worst European defeat at home. Previously their worst was losing 3-0 to AC Milan, Juventus and ironically, PSG, in previous years, but Tuesday's defeat etched new woes into the history books.

It also marked Celtic's first home defeat since Barcelona came to town last November and beat them 2-0 in the same competition.

Celtic outclassed by PSG's front line

PSG's star-studded front line ripped Celtic apart with Edinson Cavani netting two, Neymar scoring the opener and 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe also getting in on the act.

It wasn't the first time Neymar has enjoyed getting his own way at Celtic Park either - it was the 11th time the Brazilian striker has scored/assisted in just five Champions League games in Glasgow.

He's now hit five goals and six assists during his time at PSG and Barcelona combined.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is now the first player to score two Champions League goals for two different clubs as a teenager. He netted for Monaco and now PSG.



Where does Nir Bitton's future lie?

Brendan Rodgers' defensive woes led him to start inexperienced youngster Anthony Ralston at right back while moving Mikael Lustig into central defence.

The club failed to secure a replacement for Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko in the summer transfer window, leaving question marks over their solidity at the back in Europe.

Instead of opting for Costa Rican or Israeli internationalists Cristian Gamboa or Nir Bitton, he went for a player who has never featured in a Champions League group match.

Raltson has only 33 minutes of senior European experience, appearing against Astana during the qualifiers.

He's also only played two league games and one league cup game this season, but his manager put his faith in him regardless.

Neymar outpaced him for PSG's opener but the game will have been a huge learning curve for the 18-year-old.