Celtic were nowhere near good enough, says Roberts

Patrick Roberts said they were punished by PSG after making it too easy.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5574167098001-patrick-roberts-on-psg.jpg" />

Patrick Roberts has said that Celtic were "nowhere near good enough" to match Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League group stage match.

Celtic were exposed by PSG's attack in the 5-0 loss and Roberts was blunt in his assessment of his team's performance, admitting they were short of their best even though they faced dangerous opposition.

"Everyone can see they're a top side," he said. "They've got quality players and that showed today.

"We were nowhere near good enough and obviously they're world class players and they punished us today.

"We can learn but we've got to put it in no matter who we play. For us, people will say that's not good enough.

"We didn't play our game and as soon as they got the first, the second and third came and we were chasing the game."

Roberts had to take on more of a defensive role than he is used to in domestic football, tracking back throughout as Celtic were put under pressure. He admitted that had an impact on his attacking contribution.

"It's tough, especially when their full-backs are high and you've obviously got to defend and cover your full-back," he said.

"Then when you get the ball you're using your energy going back and you lose a bit going forward.

"So that's something I'll learn and get used to."