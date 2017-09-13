Football Talk: Neymar's Ralston snub, Desailly's singalong

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Anthony Ralston and Neymar clash in the Champions League. SNS

As ever, it's a quiet morning post Campions League and the dust has already settled on Celtic's opening Group B fixture.

Who are we kidding.

The Scottish champions were hammered 5-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in what was their worst European result at home, and the fall-out will no doubt rage on for a while.

Teenager defender Anthony Ralston learnt the hard way money doesn't buy you class as he went head-to-head with £185m superstar Neymar.

Celtic could face another punishment from UEFA after a fan ran on the pitch and attempted to kick Kylian Mbappe.

And French legend Marcel Desailly joined in the pre-match singalong at Celtic Park in a video you have to see. It's all in today's Football Talk.

Today's top stories

Champions League reaction

The best of social media

Elsewhere...

Today's back pages

ICYMI