Celtic charged by UEFA after supporter pitch invasion

Celtic have been charged by UEFA after a supporter ran onto the pitch during their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

A fan ran through the players in the first half of the European fixture and appeared to aim a kick at PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

The man was led away by stewards amid loud booing from the home support.

Police said seven arrests were made at Parkhead. A 21-year-old man has been charged with alleged pitch incursion and assault.

Manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment after the match, saying: "The crowd reaction said it all.

"It is disappointing at any ground that a supporter gets on to the pitch. I am sure the club will deal with that. It shouldn't be anything that we should see on a football field.

"The crowd in their reaction told you everything you need to know."

The French opposition also face punishment from UEFA after they were charged for breaking seats in the away end of Celtic Park.

The hearing for both cases will be held by UEFA on October 19.

A range of sanctions are available to UEFA, starting at a warning or financial penalty, up to a potential stand closure or travel ban for supporters.

Celtic were defeated 5-0 by the French giants in what was their opening Group B fixture in the Champions League.

UEFA chiefs have already fined Celtic 11 times in less than six years over fan behaviour issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.