Caixinha: Players all need different timescale to adapt

Pedro Caixinha has said that his new Rangers recruits all have different things to adapt to after moving to Ibrox but will settle and show their best qualities.

A major overhaul of the playing squad over the summer saw players arrive from the UK, continental Europe, Central and South America. While some have hit the ground running quickly, including Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos who has scored five goals so far in the league, others have been eased into the team.

Carlos Pena, the most expensive addition to Caixinha's squad, has only had limited playing time but scored his first goal for the club against Dundee last weekend.

Caixinha said that each player will adapt at their own speed with a change of culture being something that has to be managed.

"All of them needed different times to get adapted," he said. "It's a different reality, a different culture.

"Even for me as a European from Portugal it's different coming to live in Scotland. Imagine what it's like for someone from the other side of the world to get adapted to this culture, this type of football."

The Rangers boss, who said that there was no issue with Pena's fitness but that he had to get used to the time and space allowed in the Scottish game, explained that even the players who had only taken a short journey to Ibrox could need a settling-in period before being at their best.

"The last two [signings] haven't yet completed two weeks with us so I need to know them better and they need to know me better," he said.

"You have an example with those two guys and they came from the UK.

"So you have this sort of situation where they are used to one pattern that's difficult for me to understand and maybe they don't want to understand, where they get a break in the middle of the week from the pattern of the training session. Now they have to adapt once again to a long week from Sunday to Sunday. So that's one thing.

"The other guys who came, for example, from Mexico have to adapt to a totally different situation. It's very unusual for them to play all the time with the pitch being wet. That's something that gives more pace to the game.

"They bring the families over and find a place to live, find a college for the kids and find out how the schedules are done here. It's another different adaptation.

"To get used to a different sort of food and nutrition is another adaptation so you have a lot of things that you need to sync and you need to get it together in order for them to feel comfortable and confident and can express the football they have, which we know is very good."