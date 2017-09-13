  • STV
Hamilton Accies to wait another week for Rojano clearance

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Argentinian striker joined the club during the summer transfer window.

Antonio Rojano has settled into the club but hasn't been able to play yet.
New Hamilton Accies signing Antonio Rojano will still not be available for selection when his side take on Hearts this weekend.

The Argentinian striker is continuing to wait for his work visa to be processed after joining the club in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Accies have been attempting to secure the official paperwork for Rojano for almost a month as strikers Alex D'Acol and Eamonn Brophy both left the club.

Manager Martin Canning says he expects the 26-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal, to have everything finalised in time for next weekend's trip to face St Johnstone.

"Something came through the other day, so I think it will be done in seven to ten days," he said. "I don't see any hiccups whether it will be done, it's just a lengthy process."

Although the striker has been struggling with a quad problem, Canning praised his level of training since arriving at New Douglas Park.

"His attitude has been fantastic, he is working away, really hard," he added.

"It's a different style of football to him having come from South America, so hopefully he can adapt pretty quickly and hit the ground running for us."

Hamilton Accies will welcome Hearts to South Lanarkshire on Saturday and Canning expects them to be fired up for the trip.

It will be Craig Levein's second game in charge after he took over from caretaker head coach Jon Daly two weeks ago and Canning anticipates facing a side with a lot to prove to their new manager.

He said: "I watched them on Saturday - which will be the judge for us given it was Levein's first game - and they were good.

"They will all be eager to impress a new manager, especially someone with Craig's stature. All the players will want to be in the team so from the start I would imagine they will be right at it. It will be difficult but it's one I believe we can take something from."

