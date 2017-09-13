Lee Wallace welcomes competition for places at Rangers

The arrival of Declan John will help the Rangers captain stay on top of his game.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5574912175001-wallace-welcomes-competition-at-rangers.jpg" />

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has said that he's happy to have a direct competitor for his place in the team and that the club can only benefit from having a more balanced squad.

After a summer of rebuilding the squad at Ibrox, manager Pedro Caixinha's last addition was the signing of Declan John, who will aim to displace Wallace from the left back role in the side. The Rangers skipper said that the recruitment had meant there were at least two players vying for each position and that the team would reap the benefits.

"It absolutely does [help me]," Wallace said. "He's a bright young player.

"He wants to play football. He's got aspirations to get back in the Welsh national squad, which is great.

"I think it's not only great for me, it's great for the team. We've got very good, solid competition in every position now which is great for the individual positions.

"It's massive and as a consequence it's going to be very strong for the team. Obviously when you're out there playing you'll have to know that there is somebody just hanging over your shoulder ready to come in and play. That's very healthy for the team and how we move forward. It's good for the future."

Wallace pointed out that there hadn't been a specialist left-back putting pressure on him for quite some time but said that he had his own standards to meet and hadn't felt a lack of motivation. However, he welcomed the addition of extra pressure which would be "great" for his game.

"I think even maybe in Mark Warburton's first year there wasn't much competition for my position but I managed to play every game," he said.

"It's down to the individual and you've got to have your own motivation and your own pressures and your own standards. That's day in, day out being the best you can be in everything you do, irrespective of having a direct opponent ready to take your position or not.

"It's down to the individual and I didn't have any problems with doing that and I don't have any problems with having direct competition. I think it's great not only for me but for every other player that can play full-back and for the team as a whole."