  • STV
  • MySTV

Lee Wallace welcomes competition for places at Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Derek McLaughlin

The arrival of Declan John will help the Rangers captain stay on top of his game.

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has said that he's happy to have a direct competitor for his place in the team and that the club can only benefit from having a more balanced squad.

After a summer of rebuilding the squad at Ibrox, manager Pedro Caixinha's last addition was the signing of Declan John, who will aim to displace Wallace from the left back role in the side. The Rangers skipper said that the recruitment had meant there were at least two players vying for each position and that the team would reap the benefits.

"It absolutely does [help me]," Wallace said. "He's a bright young player. 

"He wants to play football. He's got aspirations to get back in the Welsh national squad, which is great.

"I think it's not only great for me, it's great for the team. We've got very good, solid competition in every position now which is great for the individual positions.

"It's massive and as a consequence it's going to be very strong for the team. Obviously when you're out there playing you'll have to know that there is somebody just hanging over your shoulder ready to come in and play. That's very healthy for the team and how we move forward. It's good for the future."

Wallace pointed out that there hadn't been a specialist left-back putting pressure on him for quite some time but said that he had his own standards to meet and hadn't felt a lack of motivation. However, he welcomed the addition of extra pressure which would be "great" for his game.

"I think even maybe in Mark Warburton's first year there wasn't much competition for my position but I managed to play every game," he said.

"It's down to the individual and you've got to have your own motivation and your own pressures and your own standards. That's day in, day out being the best you can be in everything you do, irrespective of having a direct opponent ready to take your position or not.

"It's down to the individual and I didn't have any problems with doing that and I don't have any problems with having direct competition. I think it's great not only for me but for every other player that can play full-back and for the team as a whole."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.