Callum McGregor signs new four-year deal with Celtic

The midfielder has been rewarded with a new contract after his recent form.

Reward: McGregor has signed a new deal. SNS Group

Celtic have announced that midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new four-year contract with the Scottish champions.

The 24-year old's new deal will run until the summer of 2021.

McGregor becomes the latest first-team player to commit his future to the club, following the new contracts for Scott Brown and Jozo Simunovic earlier this week.

The midfielder has been with Celtic since the age of eight and made his debut for the club in 2014.

"Celtic has been part of my life for so many years and, as I've gone through the levels, the club really has become my home," he told Celtic's official website.

"I really wanted to make sure I continued to be part of such a great club and it's a huge honour to sign this new contract.

"I've really enjoyed being part of the first team in the last couple of years and it really makes my time at Celtic and coming through the ranks so worthwhile."

McGregor's star has risen under manager Brendan Rodgers and he has been touted for a place in Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad after impressive performances for his club.

He added: "We have a great bunch of lads in the team, some real quality players and we're bringing our fans success, so it was something I just had to stay part of.

"The gaffer has been great here in the past year and I'm totally focused now on continuing to work with him and the staff to always improve personally as a player and work as a team to bring more and more success to our supporters."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.