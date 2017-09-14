Well boss jokes Lennon reunion will be a quiet affair

Stephen Robinson and Neil Lennon will meet again as Motherwell take on Hibs.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5575857347001-stephen-robinson-relishing-locking-horns-with-former-teammate-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson has joked the technical area will be a quiet place on Saturday when he is reunited with former teammate Neil Lennon.

The two managers played together for Northern Ireland at the turn of the century, with Robinson donning the national jersey on seven occasions and Lennon earning 40 caps.

After hanging up their boots, the duo embarked on careers in coaching and are now set to be reunited on the touchline when Motherwell travel to Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

"We are both quiet so it should be nice and quiet in the dugout," said Robinson with tongue in cheek, before adding: "I have the utmost respect for Lenny for what he has done as a player and a manager.

"He's done a heck of a lot more than me so there will be a mutual respect and we'll speak after the game.

"First and foremost I'll be concentrating on getting points out of the game."

Three straight home wins have seen the Steelmen surge to fifth place in the league table.

Robinson insists his side will look to impose the style that has reaped rewards on their own patch and resist the temptation to sit off when they take on newly-promoted Hibs in the capital.

He said: "Lenny has done brilliant with them and it is a game we are really looking forward to.

"I don't think too much changes for us. We will not go with the approach that because we are away to Hibs we start playing with fear.

"We are a team that plays amongst people, we get into their final third and get a lot of crosses into the box.

"We are not trying to change that at all. We have to make sure we carry on the same intensity that we have used at home."