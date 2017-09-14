Dembele and Boyata could feature against Ross County

The duo are on the verge of returning from injury this weekend.

Moussa Dembele (left) and Dedryck Boyata could play together again on Saturday. SNS

Celtic duo Moussa Dembele and Dedryck Boyata could feature in the Scottish Premiership fixture against Ross County this weekend.

Dembele has been included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury while a decision will be made on Boyata's fitness on Friday.

The Belgian defender was originally ruled out of action until October with a knee problem sustained during a pre-season friendly, but returned to training ahead of schedule.

Dembele, meanwhile, hasn't played since the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Linfield in July after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.



He had earmarked next weekend's Old Firm derby at Ibrox for his comeback after failing to make the midweek Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

But he could both be set for a return on Saturday, along with Boytata, when the Highlanders make the trip to Celtic Park.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has opted to play Leigh Griffiths up front in Dembele's absence but has also experimented with James Forrest leading the line.

The Scottish champions also secured the signing of French teenager striker Odsonne Edouard on the summer transfer deadline day last month.

