Christie: Dons are turning Pittodrie into a fortress

Andy Coyle tyrone smith

The attacker says that Aberdeen are setting rising standards for themselves.

Ryan Christie has said that Aberdeen are starting to turn Pittodrie into a stadium that other teams fear visiting, and they expect success against any team on their own turf.

The Dons are preparing for the visit of Kilmarnock this weekend and are aiming to continue an undefeated start to the season.

Christie said that having built a solid reputation at their own stadium, there was now an expectation that Aberdeen would pick up three points from home games and that brought the kind of pressure that brings the best out of players.

"We've done well to make our home ground a bit of a fortress and I don't think any team in the league would say they enjoy coming here," he said.

"That puts the pressure on us. It means we have to kind of rise up to that and make sure no team is coming here and picking up any points.

"I think over the course of the season, no matter who we're playing in the league, if we're playing at Pittodrie then we think we should be winning the game. It's another pressure to put on ourselves but it's a good pressure to have."

That pressure, and a setting of high standards, doesn't just extend to playing in front of a home crowd. Aberdeen dropped their first points of the season in a 0-0 draw with Hearts at Murrayfield last weekend and Christie said that the challenges the team set themselves were reflected in their reaction to the result.

"I think straight after the game there was a feeling of disappointment," he said. "To be fair, I think that shows how much pressure and how far the club's come because if you ask anyone in the league that's a point away in a very tough fixture.

"To go down there and want to come away with three points and nothing else shows the positivity and that the targets we set for ourselves are very high.

"There was a feeling of disappointment but at the same time we do take plenty of positives from the game.

"We'll learn from it. It's a learning curve. Looking back at how well we've done up until now, we would definitely have taken this at the start of the season.

"It's about making sure we're down to earth and we go into this weekend looking to get back to winning ways."

