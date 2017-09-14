McGregor: I would stay at Celtic for rest of my career

The midfielder signed a new four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Callum McGregor says he could see himself staying at Celtic for the rest of his career if he was given the opportunity.

The midfielder signed a new four-year deal with the Scottish champions on Thursday to extend his stay at the club until at least summer 2021.

McGregor, who joined the youth academy 14 years ago, made his senior debut under Ronny Deila in 2014.

When asked if he would like to remain at Celtic for the rest of his career the 24-year-old replied: "I think so, it's a great place to play.

"I came to the club when I was eight years old and it's pretty much all I've known since then apart from that wee spell at Notts County.

"For me it's been a great place to play, obviously coming off the back of last season and Champions League games as well.

"Everything seems to be going in the right direction for the club and that's fine for me to stay here and play."

McGregor went on to explain what difference manager Brendan Rodgers has made to his career and pinpointed the end of 2016 as a turning point.

"I remember having a chat with him at Christmas time and he said it was my time to push on and show what I can do," he continued.

"I started scoring a couple of goals, that gave me confidence and then the two Rangers games gave me another lift and I kept going on to that next level.

"It was important for me to start the season well so I'm delighted I've done that."

