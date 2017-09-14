  • STV
Scott Bain calls for patience from Dundee supporters

The Dundee stopper has backed manager Neil McCann to turn around the club's fortunes.

Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain has called for patience from the Dens Park support and backed manager Neil McCann to get it right on the park.

The Dark Blues currently languish bottom of the Scottish Premiership table having only picked up one point from their first five matches.

But Bain believes the position is a false one and that the improvements on the park have been clear for all to see since McCann took charge.

The 25-year-old said: "I hope they can see past the results and see what is happening on the pitch, see the improvement.

"There has been a big turnover of players, it's obviously going to take time and we are still trying to put together that perfect performance on the pitch.

"It's been difficult but I hope they do (give him time).

"I know what football is like, it's impatient, but we are working on something here that everyone has bought into."

I understand the pitfalls of management and know sometimes you don't get given time...I just have to ignore the pressure. 
Neil McCann

English top flight outfit Crystal Palace disposed of their boss Frank De Boer after a similarly disappointing start to the campaign.

McCann though insists he is not feeling the pressure and is firm in his belief that the Dens Park project is a long term one.

He said: "For what it's worth, I thought that (De Boer's sacking) was a disgraceful decision.

"I understand the pitfalls of management and know sometimes you don't get given time.

"The greatest manager of all time Sir Alex went through a real bad time, was given time to get out the other side and look what happened there.

"I know football isn't like that now but I just have to ignore the pressure."

He added: "I knew what I was coming into but you can't understand it properly until you are in it.

"It didn't frighten me but there was a newfound respect after those five games

"The results have not been pleasant but don't think I'm frightened of the job I've taken on.

"I don't feel the pressure of the job, I feel the pressure of me making the guys better and them knowing that I trust them."

