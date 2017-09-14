  • STV
Archibald: 'Thistle are confident, believe it or not'

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Jags boss says his side will chase three points against Rangers on Friday.

Alan Archibald: The Partick boss believes his side will more than match Rangers for motivation.
Partick boss Alan Archibald insists his side head into their Glasgow derby with Rangers full of confidence despite suffering a slow start to the season.

The Jags, who have only picked up one point from 15, host a Rangers outfit fully aware that victory would send them level on points with Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the table.

Archibald, however, believes his side will more than match Pedro Caixinha's men when it comes to motivation as they look to haul themselves away from the drop zone.

"We're confident, believe it or not," said the Thistle boss. "We're at home and we've got to get after Rangers and get the victory.

"We know there is a big incentive for Rangers to get to the top of the league.

"But the incentive to get that first three points is just as big for us.

"There is going to be a big crowd, the game's live on TV and it's a chance to get our first win, so there are plenty of motivating factors - none more so than the chance to get out of the group down the bottom of the table."

Thistle looked set to end a 14-year spell without a victory over the Ibrox side last season, leading on two separate occasions at Firhill.

But a Joe Dodoo brace in November and strikes from Barrie McKay and Joe Garner in April put paid to those plans.

The three Rangers goalscorers have since being shipped out as Caixinha overhauled his squad.

Archibald remains wary of the threat posed by the Portuguese coach's team as they prepare for back-to-back contests in league and cup.

He said: "We were annoyed we lost the two late goals against them in both games here last season.

"We had put so much into the performances, especially the second game when I thought we were the better team for longer periods.

"But it just proves - and we've reminded the players of this point this week - when teams have quality, it doesn't matter if it's the first minute or the 95th.

"Quality players can turn up at any time, so we need to make sure we are on our guard.

"I think they have got stronger as this season has gone on.

"They scored three against Ross County and four against Dundee, so it looks like their new players are starting to gel."

