The manager watched his side lose 5-0 to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5576139805001-celtic-won-t-change-playing-style-in-europe-says-rodgers.jpg" />

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he won't abandon his playing style in Europe, despite conceding five goals to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Their opening Group B match in the Champions League ended in a heavy defeat at Parkhead with goals from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, a Edinson Cavani double and an own goal by Mikael Lustig.

Although the result at the hands of the big-spending French side was humbling, Rodgers says there are no plans to change the club's playing principles on the big stage.

"It's a mentality for me," he said. "For Celtic to qualify for the Champions League, it's huge in many ways.

"But that can't be seen just to be the success. I want us to go into the Champions League and impose our way of playing and our way of working.

"I know it's a million miles away, financially, from where other teams are at but it should still allow us to compete.

"Of course it will take some time to get that mentality across but it shouldn't just be a celebration, us qualifying.

"We know how huge it is for everyone, we know what it is for the nation to have that representation but that just can't be it. And it won't be, and we'll learn from it."

