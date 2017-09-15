  • STV
Hearts' Isma Goncalves: We're fitter under Craig Levein

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The forward believes the side's fitness has been transformed since changing boss.

Striker Isma Goncalves believes the Hearts players are a fitter bunch now that Craig Levein is in charge and will reap the rewards going forward.

The former Scotland boss made an encouraging start to his second spell in the Hearts dugout by overseeing an impressive display in the goalless draw with Aberdeen at Murrayfield.

When asked what has changed since Levein took charge, Goncalves pointed to an increased focus on fitness as the major difference from the previous regime.

He said: "It has been different with Levein, we have been working more on physical training.

"It has been good, we needed to work more physically.

"All the players have said that we are working more and I think we were not fit enough before."

He added: "He (Levein) likes the players to be fit and fight for anything. People can see the results on the pitch. We will start to do well, it's just a matter of time.

"I think all the players (lacked a bit of fitness). Now we are working more and can see the difference.

"Everybody wants to play, and if you want to play you have to work hard."

The former St Mirren forward went close twice to breaking the deadlock at Murrayfield last weekend but was denied, first by in-form Dons keeper Joe Lewis and then by the crossbar.

Despite the disappointment of failing to find the back of the net, the frontman was nothing but positive about his first experience at the national rugby stadium.

"Its an amazing stadium, the pitch is amazing," he said. "It's a big motivation, the atmosphere was good and I think it will help us."

