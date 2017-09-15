Football Talk: Pressure on Doncaster, Cologne take London

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Controversy: Doncaster's letter caused a stir. SNS Group

Someone has to come up with a better catch-all title than #independentreviewgate because Scottish football's latest controversy doesn't look like going away any time soon.

A week after news that the Scottish FA had rejected an invitation from the SPFL to look into their own governance, questions are being asked about the invitation itself.

It's being reported that SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is being asked to explain the headline of his letter and why it differs from what the board intended. Rangers are also said to have written to the league expressing their feelings on the matter.

The statement era of Scottish football is over, the age of the letter is here.

In other news for fans of reviews and investigations, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called for an inquiry into why their Europa League match against Cologne saw tens of thousands of visiting fans descend on the stadium, many with tickets for the home end.

Arsenal Fans TV wants an inquiry as well, asking why supporters of the home side were more interested in watching Eastenders.

Speaking of unmissable TV, Rangers captain Lee Wallace watched that BT Sport interview with Pedro Caixinha and said Brendan Rodgers wouldn't be treated the same way. Neil McCann has insisted he has no regrets about returning to the Dundee dugout even though it would be understandable if he pined for the cosy Sky studios.

Finally, there's another chance to marvel at PSG's brilliance, or to watch Bayern Munich thump Anderlecht in our Champions League highlights.





