Anti-racism group angry as refereeing MP escapes SFA action

Show Racism The Red Card say governing body should have punished Douglas Ross.

A leading anti-racism group has slammed the Scottish FA' decision not to refer assistant referee Douglas Ross to a disciplinary panel for "racist" comments.

Ross, a prominent assistant referee who has officiated at cup finals and matches at international level, is also the Conservative MP for Moray. During an interview, he was asked what he would do if he were prime minister for one day.

His answer, that he would "like to see tougher enforcement against gypsies and travellers", was brought to the attention of Scottish football's governing body.

The matter was referred to the Scottish FA's compliance officer who reviewed the comments and decided there was no case for a potential rule breach to be referred to an independent disciplinary panel.

Show Racism The Red Card have written to the governing body and to UEFA protesting the decision, saying that Ross' remarks were "racist" and "irresponsible".

The group said that the Scottish FA was showing a failure of leadership by deciding not to act.

As a professional assistant referee, Ross is subject to the same rules as players, managers and others who hold an official position within the game.

The governing body's regulations include a rule on "comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature".

Though no formal action was taken, Ross was warned that he should pay attention to his language.

Following the compliance officer's decision, Scottish FA spokesperson said: "Mr Ross had been reminded by the Compliance Officer that he should give careful regard to the Scottish FA's disciplinary rules whilst under its jurisdiction."

In the House of Commons Register of Members' Interests, Ross declared earnings of more than £2700 for his work as an assistant referee in Scotland and Europe.

The payments included £1305 from the Scottish FA and £1436.65 from UEFA.