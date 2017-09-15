  • STV
Kolo Toure returns to Celtic to take up coaching role

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The former defender has joined Brendan Rodgers' coaching team as a technical assistant.

Return: Toure has rejoined Celtic.
Return: Toure has rejoined Celtic. SNS

Kolo Toure has rejoined Celtic just months after his playing contract expired, becoming a member of the coaching staff at the club.

The 36-year old played nine times last season as Celtic lifted the Treble and qualified for the Champions League group stages, but left at the end of his one-year deal.

The Ivorian has now been appointed as a technical assistant within Rodgers' team and said he was delighted to be returning to Glasgow.

"I couldn't be happier to be back at this great club," he told Celtic TV.

"This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now. I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching."

The former defender also played under Rodgers at Liverpool and said he would reap the benefits of learning from the Northern Irishman as he takes the first steps of his new career.

"I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day.

"He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he's doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he's doing amazingly right now."

Rodgers welcomed Toure back to Celtic, saying that he would be a perfect example for younger players who would benefit from following the advice of a model professional.

"This is great news for Celtic that we are able to bring a man of Kolo's experience into our coaching team," the Celtic manager said. "In everything he does, he is quite simply a fantastic example to anyone.

"He has worked at the top of the game for so many years and he has all the qualities which any player of any age should aspire to. He is a fantastic role model for our younger players and someone who has a level of experience and knowledge which can only be invaluable to our established players."

"We are delighted that we will benefit from this experience and I know will make a real contribution to the club in this role."

