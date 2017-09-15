  • STV
  • MySTV

Players convinced Thistle can restore winning culture

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Ryan Edwards and Christie Elliott say they can turn things around at Firhill.

Partick Thistle fans haven't had much to gaze on with wonder this season but Ryan Edwards and Christie Elliott are convinced the side will turn things around after a difficult start in the Premiership.

Taking a break from the pressures of trying to turn around Thistle's form to tour Kelvingrove Art Gallery before Elliott was presented with the club's Player of the Month Award, the duo reflected on their recent history and how it would give them confidence to create a winning mentality at Firhill in the weeks and months to come.

Alan Archibald's side have only managed to take one point from their opening five matches of the season and while Edwards didn't deny that a strong start could be key for any side, he pointed to his experiences at the club so far and how they had shown they could climb the table.

"It's my third season now and it's the third time that we've started poorly and not picked up enough points at the start," Edwards told STV. 

"I think it's really important to start well but we've shown in previous seasons that if you get that run of games where you start winning some points against the teams that are going to be in and around you, the really important ones, then you can really kick on your season."

Elliott joined his teammate in lamenting the results so far but said that performances maybe merited a better return. The club's former utility man has now settled in at right back and said he was pleased with his own contribution so far and hoped that the whole team would get their rewards soon.

"I think we've been unfortunate," he said. "I think in the game against Aberdeen we should have got a point, if not three points. The Ross County game where we lost a late goal to a penalty [was disappointing] but personally I think I've done well.

"Obviously I've played a few different positions but it's about getting results. It's a team game and hopefully in the next game we can get all three points."

Next up for Thistle is a double-header against Rangers at home in the league and League Cup and Edwards says if they can cut out late errors they can enjoy success.

"The last two or three games against Rangers have been really close and we conceded right at the end," he said. 

"We're trying to take that out of our game. It's going to be positive. Rangers have started well themselves so it's going to be a good game and it always is at Firhill. 

"Two games coming up against Rangers both at our home pitch means we're going to do our best to get two wins and put on a show for the fans."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.