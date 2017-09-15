Players convinced Thistle can restore winning culture

Ryan Edwards and Christie Elliott say they can turn things around at Firhill.

Partick Thistle fans haven't had much to gaze on with wonder this season but Ryan Edwards and Christie Elliott are convinced the side will turn things around after a difficult start in the Premiership.





Taking a break from the pressures of trying to turn around Thistle's form to tour Kelvingrove Art Gallery before Elliott was presented with the club's Player of the Month Award, the duo reflected on their recent history and how it would give them confidence to create a winning mentality at Firhill in the weeks and months to come.





Alan Archibald's side have only managed to take one point from their opening five matches of the season and while Edwards didn't deny that a strong start could be key for any side, he pointed to his experiences at the club so far and how they had shown they could climb the table.





"It's my third season now and it's the third time that we've started poorly and not picked up enough points at the start," Edwards told STV.





"I think it's really important to start well but we've shown in previous seasons that if you get that run of games where you start winning some points against the teams that are going to be in and around you, the really important ones, then you can really kick on your season."





Elliott joined his teammate in lamenting the results so far but said that performances maybe merited a better return. The club's former utility man has now settled in at right back and said he was pleased with his own contribution so far and hoped that the whole team would get their rewards soon.





"I think we've been unfortunate," he said. "I think in the game against Aberdeen we should have got a point, if not three points. The Ross County game where we lost a late goal to a penalty [was disappointing] but personally I think I've done well.





"Obviously I've played a few different positions but it's about getting results. It's a team game and hopefully in the next game we can get all three points."





Next up for Thistle is a double-header against Rangers at home in the league and League Cup and Edwards says if they can cut out late errors they can enjoy success.





"The last two or three games against Rangers have been really close and we conceded right at the end," he said.





"We're trying to take that out of our game. It's going to be positive. Rangers have started well themselves so it's going to be a good game and it always is at Firhill.





"Two games coming up against Rangers both at our home pitch means we're going to do our best to get two wins and put on a show for the fans."



