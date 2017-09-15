Steven Smith: Players blame everyone apart from themselves

The Killie captain says a few home truths have been discussed amongst the squad.

Steven Smith has accused footballers of hiding behind excuses when they're going through a poor run of form but believes that's about to change at Kilmarnock.

The Rugby Park squad held a frank exchange of opinions this week in an attempt to turn around their bad start to the season before boss Lee McCulloch also held one-to-one chats with the players.

Kilmarnock have picked up just one point from 15 in their opening Scottish Premiership matches and travel to Aberdeen this weekend.

They've been preparing for the Pittodrie clash by training on grass in Largs and Smith says it's yet another tactic McCulloch has been testing to change the players' attitudes.

"It changes the routine," he explained. "Footballers look for excuses, they'll blame everybody apart from themselves and that's a big problem in football.

"With our home form it's easy to blame this pitch but it's a football pitch at three o'clock on a Saturday afternoon. The pitch to me is irrelevant.

"Football players will look for an excuse but the manager has done everything in his power to take these excuses away. There is no hiding place for us as a group of players anymore. "

Smith says it has been important to vent issues and have honest chats with his fellow players this week because it will help strengthen the team spirit in the long run.

"From our point of view we've not taken enough responsibility until the weekend," he said.

"We looked at ourselves in the mirror and we admitted to ourselves it wasn't good enough, and again, I include myself in that. That's gone now, the talking is done.

"It's not nice not winning games of football and only having one point out of 15. You learn a lot about yourself, you learn a lot about the changing room, and we have a lot of experienced players who over the last week or so have voiced their opinions.

"They've been valid. I think a few truths had to be told and they've been taken in the right way, training has been good this week.

"We got a reaction from people, the right reaction. I've been in meetings like that where it's gone the wrong way and people take it a little too personal.

"In our changing room it was taken the right way but now it's time for the talking to stop, put in performances and get points on the board."

While Smith admits the more senior and experienced players at the club have had to step forward and take responsibility, they also provided a platform for the younger boys to have their say.

"There's different ways to go about it, there's speaking to them individually and there's speaking to them as a group," he added.

"We also gave them a chance to voice their opinions as well, which they did. A few of them took that opportunity and in some dressing rooms that might be seen as a bit strange but in ours they got the platform and they all spoke well."