  • STV
  • MySTV

Neil Lennon: We have to stop giving Celtic an easy ride

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Hibs boss refuses to accept that a financial gap off the pitch offers an excuse.

Neil Lennon refuses to accept that a financial gap off the pitch can be used as an excuse by Scottish clubs for Celtic's domestic dominance on it.

The Scottish champions 5-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain led many to point to a financial mismatch between the two sides, as a strike force valued at over £400m and led by the world's most expensive player in Neymar ran riot.

When asked if the problems Celtic face competing with the big spenders in Europe's premier competition are similar to those faced by Scottish teams attempting to break Celtic and Rangers monopoly of the league title, the Easter Road boss insisted the onus is on the top-flights managers to find means other than just excessive spending to challenge.

He said: "Just because they have spent more money does not mean the quality of player is any better, it's as simple as that.

"It's been the way for the last twenty years since I've been in Scotland, Celtic and Rangers have been the dominant teams.

"The onus is on us, managers like myself, Derek McInnes, Tommy (Wright) and Stephen (Robinson) to give more competition to Celtic.

"Pedro (Caixinha) as well at Rangers, they've started to slowly but surely improve.

"We have to stop them having such an easy ride domestically as they had last year.

He added: "Certainly there is a gulf between Celtic and PSG, but there was a gulf between Celtic and Barcelona, Celtic and Bayern Munich and Celtic and Manchester United and they were able to overcome them.

"I just think the players had a bad night, I don't think we can dwell too much on it."

Meanwhile, the Hibs boss has been dealt a blow ahead of Motherwell's visit to the capital on Saturday with the news defenders Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Fontaine requires ankle surgery while McGregor is recovering after an operation on his knee injury.

He said: "We had a real blow with Liam Fontaine, he had a scan on his ankle and it is a lot worse than we thought.

"It was pretty innocuous in the game he played in but the scan showed the ligament has come away from the bone so he needs surgery.

"It is pretty similar to the injury he had last year so he is going to be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

"Darren (McGregor) had his surgery on Monday so he is four to six weeks hopefully.

"So that is a real blow with Liam but the rest of the squad is healthy."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.