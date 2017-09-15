Neil Lennon: We have to stop giving Celtic an easy ride

The Hibs boss refuses to accept that a financial gap off the pitch offers an excuse.

Neil Lennon refuses to accept that a financial gap off the pitch can be used as an excuse by Scottish clubs for Celtic's domestic dominance on it.

The Scottish champions 5-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain led many to point to a financial mismatch between the two sides, as a strike force valued at over £400m and led by the world's most expensive player in Neymar ran riot.

When asked if the problems Celtic face competing with the big spenders in Europe's premier competition are similar to those faced by Scottish teams attempting to break Celtic and Rangers monopoly of the league title, the Easter Road boss insisted the onus is on the top-flights managers to find means other than just excessive spending to challenge.

He said: "Just because they have spent more money does not mean the quality of player is any better, it's as simple as that.

"It's been the way for the last twenty years since I've been in Scotland, Celtic and Rangers have been the dominant teams.

"The onus is on us, managers like myself, Derek McInnes, Tommy (Wright) and Stephen (Robinson) to give more competition to Celtic.

"Pedro (Caixinha) as well at Rangers, they've started to slowly but surely improve.

"We have to stop them having such an easy ride domestically as they had last year.

He added: "Certainly there is a gulf between Celtic and PSG, but there was a gulf between Celtic and Barcelona, Celtic and Bayern Munich and Celtic and Manchester United and they were able to overcome them.

"I just think the players had a bad night, I don't think we can dwell too much on it."

Meanwhile, the Hibs boss has been dealt a blow ahead of Motherwell's visit to the capital on Saturday with the news defenders Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Fontaine requires ankle surgery while McGregor is recovering after an operation on his knee injury.

He said: "We had a real blow with Liam Fontaine, he had a scan on his ankle and it is a lot worse than we thought.

"It was pretty innocuous in the game he played in but the scan showed the ligament has come away from the bone so he needs surgery.

"It is pretty similar to the injury he had last year so he is going to be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

"Darren (McGregor) had his surgery on Monday so he is four to six weeks hopefully.

"So that is a real blow with Liam but the rest of the squad is healthy."