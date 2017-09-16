Talking points for this weekend's Scottish football

We look at where the big stories may come from in the Saturday fixtures.

Moussa Dembele: The French striker looks set to return from injury this weekend.

Neymar and co may have stole the headlines during the week but with the return of domestic action comes an opportunity for Scotland's finest to put their names up in lights.

Here we cast our eye over the weekend's action to see what stories could well be on everyone's lips come the Monday morning coffee break.

Can Killie breach Fort Pittodrie?

Aberdeen have taken on the role of Celtic's main challenger over the last couple of seasons and, while the Scottish Premiership looks an altogether more competitive affair this time around, look set to do so once again.

Central to the Dons' success has been performances on their own turf, with Pittodrie proving a fortress for Derek McInnes' side.

Midfielder Ryan Christie questions whether any side fancies their chances when they head to the northeast.

The visitors to the Granite City this weekend are Lee McCulloch's Kilmarnock, who languish joint bottom of the table having only managed one point from three.

A 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last weekend proved the straw that broke the camel's back for some of the Killie players, with the squad holding an inquest as they look to turn around their form.

Defender Steven Smith said: "We looked at ourselves in the mirror and we admitted to ourselves it wasn't good enough, and again, I include myself in that.

"We have a lot of experienced players who over the last week or so have voiced their opinions.

"They've been valid. I think a few truths had to be told and they've been taken in the right way, we got a reaction from people, the right reaction."

For Killie, it's time to start doing their talking on the pitch.

Will Celtic get back on track right away?

Brendan Rodgers' side crashed to a 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener and will be out this weekend to ensure a hangover doesn't continue into domestic competition.

After losing 7-0 to Barcelona in the same fixture last season, Celtic toiled to a 2-2 draw with Inverness on what proved one of only four fixtures where the Scottish champions dropped points.

They face Caley's Highland rivals Ross County at Celtic Park on Saturday. While the wounds caused by such a heavy defeat will still be raw, the news that talismanic striker Moussa Dembele is set to return will likely reinvigorate Rodgers and his players.

County will have to be sharp defensively to prevent the Frenchman, who struck on 21 times during his first campaign in the Hoops, from getting off the mark this time around.

Who will come out on top when former teammates clash?

Three-in-a-row: Louis Moult's penalty secured a third win on the trot for Stephen Robinson.

Old Northern Ireland teammates Neil Lennon and Stephen Robinson lock horns on the touchline on Saturday in a game that will offer an indication as to which side looks best suited for a European challenge this season.

Lennon's Hibs have got off to a flying start, marking their return to the top flight with wins over Partick Thistle and Rangers, but have since somewhat stalled. A home defeat to Hamilton was followed up by back-to-back draws meaning the Easter Road side lie sixth.

While his compatriots side suffered a dip in form, Robinson's Steelmen surged to fifth in the table after three consecutive wins. Home form has been key to Motherwell's strong start. Should they have aspirations of achieving European qualification his time out it will be essential to produce similar performance on the road, starting in the capital this weekend.

The Motherwell boss insists his side will look to implement their game from the off on Saturday.

He said: "I don't think too much changes for us.

"We are a team that plays amongst people, we get into their final third and get a lot of crosses into the box.

"We are not trying to change that at all. We have to make sure we carry on the same intensity that we have used at home."

Can St Mirren confirm their title credentials?

Lewis Morgan: The young forward slams home as St Mirren go top of the table.

Perhaps the most appetising fixture on the football calendar this weekend will be played out in the Scottish Championship when table-topping St Mirren visit second placed Dunfermline.

A hat-trick of wins has seen Jack Ross' Buddies soar to the summit and hinted at their promotion credentials just one season after staging a remarkable fightback to avoid the drop.

In Allan Johnston's Pars they will likely face their toughest challenge yet though, with the Fife outfit looking formidable despite a 3-2 defeat to Greenock Morton last weekend.

Relegated Inverness have struggled to get out of first gear, perennial promotion chasers Falkirk have toiled and Ray McKinnon's much-tipped Dundee United have blown hot and cold.

Promotion looks there to be grabbed as a result and whoever comes out on top on Saturday will fancy their chances of mounting a serious title tilt.