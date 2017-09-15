Pedro Caixinha: Poor decisions cost us the victory

Rangers missed out on the chance to go top as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Partick.

Graham Dorrans: The midfielder's stunning strike salvaged a point for Pedro Caixinha. SNS

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha rued his side's poor decision making as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Partick Thistle.

The Ibrox outfit knew three points would send them level on points with Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership but a second half revival from the Jags put paid to those aspirations.

Alfredo Morelos' eighth goal in six games had provided Caixinha the perfect start but the Columbian's strike was overturned by efforts from Blair Spittal and Chris Erskine in the second half as the Jags fought back.

A red card for Erskine soon after his goal handed Rangers the initiative once more and parity was restored when Graham Dorrans curled home from the edge of the box.

Caixinha's men surged forward but were unable to find a winner as Partick held firm, leaving the manager to rue his side's mistakes in either box.

He told BT Sport: "We should have made different decisions, controlled the game differently and not committed so many mistakes.

"We found one team that was very strong, very aggressive. They took one red card, another could maybe have been shown in the first half.

"But that's not the problem, that's the reality and we need to live with it.

"All the boys fought but did not make the right decisions.

"We attacked much more but could not find the perfect play and we were penalised for it by two defensive mistakes.

"I am glad with the effort but can't be with the result and some mistakes regarding controlling the match and game management."

Rangers and Partick do battle once again in the League Cup on Tuesday before Caixinha's side host Celtic in the first Old Firm fixture of the campaign.