Alan Archibald delighted as Thistle hold out for a point

The Jags fought back in the second half to claim a 2-2 against Pedro Caixinha's Rangers.

Blair Spittal: The wingers deflected free-kick brought Alan Archibald's Jags back onto level terms. SNS

Partick boss Alan Archibald was delighted by his side's spirited second-half showing as they clung on for a point against Rangers.

The Jags fought back in the second half to overturn Alfredo Morelos' early strike for Rangers, with Blair Spittal and Chris Erskine hitting the back of the net.

Erskine saw red soon after to hand Rangers back the initiative and midfielder Graham Dorrans equalised for Pedro Caixinha's men. The visitors pressed in search of a winner but ten-man Partick produced a backs-to-the-wall defensive showing to keep the Ibrox outfit at bay.

Archibald insists such a tenacious display can breathe new life into his team, having watched his side pick up just one point from a possible fifteen before Friday's fixture .

He told BT Sport: "When you get a man sent off against a team like Rangers and they are pushing I'm delighted with a point, mentally it's good for us to hang on.

"I think he (Chris Erskine) realises he threw himself into a tackle he shouldn't

"We were really careless in possession in the first half but got a reaction in the second half.

"We had a bit of luck with the goal but good confidence to come back and take the lead."

Partick host Rangers once again at the Energy Check at Firhill stadium on Tuesday in the League Cup quarter-final.