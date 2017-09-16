  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

There were five top flight games following Friday's draw at Firhill.

L-R: Ross Callachan (Hearts), Louis Moult (Motherwell) and Moussa Dembele (Celtic) were all on the score sheet today.
L-R: Ross Callachan (Hearts), Louis Moult (Motherwell) and Moussa Dembele (Celtic) were all on the score sheet today. SNS

Celtic 4-0 Ross County

Celtic recovered from their Champions League hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain by maintaining their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 4-0 win over Ross County.

Moussa Dembele marked his first start since July, curling home Celtic's second of the afternoon, adding to Tom Rogic's opener at Parkhead. James Forrest then hit a second-half double to put Brendan Rodgers' side on easy street.

Hamilton Accies 1-2 Hearts

Craig Levein recorded his first victory since his return to the Hearts dugout with the capital side beating Hamilton Accies away from home.

Deadline day signing Ross Callachan put his side ahead before a Kyle Lafferty penalty doubled Hearts' lead. Rakish Bingham pulled one back for Accies but they couldn't add to it in the second half.

Aberdeen 1-1 Kilmarnock

Aberdeen failed to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top of the table by stumbling to their second draw of the season.

Kilmarnock came from behind early in the second half to cancel out Stevie May's 10th-minute strike and draw 1-1 but it wasn't enough to stop Lee McCulloch's side finishing the afternoon bottom of the table though.

Dundee 3-2 St Johnstone

There were five goals, two penalties and a red card as Dundee moved off the bottom of the table with a dramatic 3-2 home win over St Johnstone.

A Jay Leitch-Smith hit his first two goals for Neil McCann's side on his first Dens Park appearance, and it proved to be crucial.

Liam Craig struck twice, once from the spot, but Sofien Moussa's penalty proved to be the winner. Dundee ended the game with 10 men as Darren O'Dea was shown two yellows inside just three minutes.

Hibernian 2-2 Motherwell

Meanwhile, Hibs and Motherwell, who were battling it out in the middle of the table, couldn't be divided on the pitch either.

Anthony Stokes struck a 21st minute penalty before doubling Hibs' lead in the second half. Motherwell mounted a late comeback though with Louis Moult hitting a double to share the points.

