Rodgers: We took our medicine and responded perfectly

Celtic beat Ross County 4-0 four days after losing 5-0 in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers watched his side score four goals on Saturday. SNS

Brendan Rodgers says his side responded perfectly to the midweek Champions League hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain because they took their medicine and learnt from it.

They opened their Group B campaign in Europe with a 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park on Tuesday but bounced back to put almost as many past Ross County in a 4-0 Scottish Premiership win.

Moussa Dembele hit the net on his first start since July, while Tom Rogic and a James Forrest double sealed the points to keep Celtic top of the table.

Rodgers was pleased with his team's reaction, saying they approached the league fixture in the ideal manner.

"It was perfect, the players deserve a huge amount of credit," he said at full time.

"To come into a game after the midweek a game after a lot of energy was put into it, we said to the players we would take our medicine during the week and learn from it.

"This is what this group are very good at doing. We remain positive, press the reset button and go again.

"On Thursday and Friday they were excellent in training and we tried something different today in terms of the shape of the team and as the game went on we got better and better.

"It's always a mark of a good side if you can respond, score four goals, keep a clean sheet and put in a really good performance."

Rodgers also confirmed Kieran Tierney wasn't suffering from any injury concerns and didn't feature against Ross County because he was due a rest.

The left back has had a gruelling schedule recently for Celtic and Scotland but Rodgers decided long before this weekend to give him an afternoon off.

"He was absolutely fine after the game midweek," he explained. "He's marching up and down that line for us and for Scotland but I've got to make sure he doesn't break.

"I need to nurture my players through and the last thing I need from him is sheer exhaustion. He puts so much into the games.

"I felt looking at the programme this was a game he could recover, I could give him a total rest and re-energise him.

"Then he comes back in and he's raring to go for our next games and then the international games which are important.

"Of course I'd love him to play every game but I also have to manage what is a long season for all the players."