Aberdeen got what they deserved says Derek McInnes

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting side Kilmarnock in the league.

Derek McInnes admitted Aberdeen got what they deserved against Kilmarnock as they threw away the lead and drew 1-1.

The Dons started well with Stevie May opening the scoring after just 10 minutes in the Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

But they dropped off the pace of the game in astonishing fashion, and it was no surprise when Jordan Jones lashed home the leveller early in the second half.

McInnes said: "They were the team that had enough discipline against the ball, and we didn't have the tempo or thought to do what we needed to.

"There's similarities to last week in that we started the game really well. We had a lot of top performances in that opening half-hour, and we deserved our goal. Kilmarnock had a forced change and it helped their cause.

"The game became quicker, and I don't think we ever got a fluidity or rhythm after that. We didn't do enough to win the game.

"The goal was sloppy from our point of view and it was a bit lucky for Kilmarnock, but they deserved it. We had a wee rally late on, but it wasn't enough, and we got what we deserved. We made changes to try to change the dynamic, but we need to do better."

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch was delighted with his side's performance and the result against one of the league's best sides.

"I think we thoroughly deserved the point. We started like a team short of confidence - which we were. We gave away a slack goal, and then Iain Wilson took a bad knock so we thought we'd change the shape," he said.

"I thought it worked. We caused Aberdeen problems at times. The boys gave us everything they had. They took a bit of stick last week for the way they finished the game, but I think they answered every question asked of them.

"We showed a bit of character and brought a good shape to the game and deserved our point. I hope it'll be the start of an upswing in our fortunes. We've a long way to go to be where I want us to be, but it'll not be for the want of trying.

"The Old Firm come up here and find it extremely difficult, so for our boys to come and play the way they did, passing the ball as they did, and the way we picked them off at times, was pleasing to see."

