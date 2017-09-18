Football Talk: Foster kicks referee's door in, Morgan move

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Richard Foster couldn't believe Alan Muir's penalty decision. SNS

Another week, another dramatic Saturday of action and another fall out to deal with on a Monday morning.

St Johstone's Richard Foster could have landed himself in hot water after kicking a hole in referee Alan Muir's dressing room on Saturday. He wasn't best pleased with his penalty decision at the end of their defeat to Dundee.

Over in Paisley, it was only a matter of time before Lewis Morgan was linked with one of Glasgow's big two. The speculation has gone one better though as apparently the young midfielder is being watched by both Celtic and Rangers before his contract runs out next summer.

And you could be Netflixing and chilling with some English Premier League documentaries soon. The subscription channel, along with Amazon, are said to be interested in filming some summer features.

Meanwhile, German clubs have kept us entertained on Twitter over the weekend. Cologne were having their own mental breakdown during their 5-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen didn't miss a trick in revelling in it either.

