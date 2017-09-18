Talking Points from the weekend's Premiership action

Your weekly round up of what everyone is discussing after the weekend fixtures.

L-R: Tommy Wright, Moussa Dembele and Neil Lennon had people talking at the weekend. SNS

Controversy, comebacks and collapses. That was the story of week six in the Scottish Premiership.

The St Johnstone and Dundee clash was rife with debatable decisions, Moussa Dembele hit the net on his return to first-team action and Neil Lennon was not a happy manager after his Hibernian side squandered a two-goal lead.

Add to that, there were turnstile problems at two grounds, Rangers failed to make it three wins on the bounce again and Jamie Walker was picked out for special praise by Craig Levein.

Here's a round-up of what got people talking over the weekend.

Rangers fail to make it three-in-a-row again

Pedro Caixinha was left frustrated at the weekend. SNS

Pedro Caixiniha saw his team's erratic side return on Friday night as Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by Partick Thistle.

The clash was the Portuguese coach's 20th game in charge but once again his attempt at stringing three wins together fell flat.

In fact, you have to go back to December last year to find the last time Gers won more than two games in a row.

Unless he can implement a more consistent edge into Rangers' performances, Caixinha's leadership will continue to be scrutinised on a game-by-game basis.

And it's not going to get any easier for him either - next up is the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Saturday.

Dembele hits the ground running on his comeback

Moussa Dembele scored on his return to action. SNS

Celtic's French ace returned from a lengthy lay-off against Ross County on Saturday and reminded Hoops fans of his talents.

The 21-year-old had recovered from a hamstring injury which had restricted his game time this season to a Champions League qualifying double-header against Linfield.

Unusually, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers chose to play both Leigh Griffiths and Dembele in a two-man attack against the Staggies at Parkhead and the latter got off the mark for the season with the second goal in a convincing 4-0 win which took the champions two points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the table.

The question now lies over what shape Rodgers will play against Rangers on Saturday. Last season Dembele hit five goals against the Ibrox side, including three in the opening derby at Parkhead.

Walker gives his all to Hearts

Hearts Jamie Walker (left) with Hamilton Accies' Darian MacKinnon at full time. SNS

Jamie Walker's commitment to Hearts was questioned last month as he came close to sealing a switch to Rangers.

With that move now off until January at the earliest, he is now knuckling down and concentrating on helping Craig Levein's men.

He had to stand strong during Saturday's 2-1 win against Hamilton when Accies midfielder Darian MacKinnon launched a furious tirade his way at point-blank range as he accused him of taking a dive. But Walker battled on as Hearts sealed victory.

Alan Muir riles St Johnstone

Richard Foster was angry at Alan Muir's decisions. SNS

It is fair to say St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was less than impressed with the performance of referee Alan Muir and his assistants during his side's 3-2 defeat at Dundee.

Muir may have awarded two penalties to Saints, but the decision to disallow a headed goal from Steven Anderson moments before awarding a disputable spot-kick at the other end left Wright spitting feathers.

The Perth manager refused to openly criticise Muir after the match, but admitted he had been to see him at the final whistle where he may not have been so restrained.

And the same goes for Richard Foster who chose to express his anger behind the scenes as well. He could have landed himself in hot water after booting a hole in referee's dressing room door.

Hibs are vulnerable from aerial balls

Neil Lennon wasn't happy with his side's performance. SNS

Israel international goalkeeper Ofir Marciano failed to command his six-yard box in the 2-2 draw against Motherwell with several in-swinging corners flashing across the goalmouth.

Hibs got away with them but Neil Lennon was hugely critical of his keeper and his team's defending after Louis Moult sparked Motherwell's comeback when he headed home Craig Tanner's free-kick from only two yards out.

Turnstile problems frustrate fans

Not many Rangers fans made it in time for kick off on Friday. SNS

Both Rangers and St Mirren fans were left frustrated at the weekend over different turnstile problems stopped them getting into their respective visiting grounds on time.

There were huge queues at Firhill when Rangers kicked off against Partick Thistle on Friday, while Dunfermline's East End Park struggled with their new ticketing system the following day.

Kick off in top-of-the-table Championship clash had to be delayed and it didn't get any more enjoyable for the travelling Buddies who then watched their side lose 3-0 and have two men sent off.