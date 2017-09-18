Anderlecht sack manager René Weiler ahead of Celtic clash

The Belgian side have parted company with Weiler after a poor run of recent form.

Departure: Weiler has left Anderlecht. PA

Anderlecht manager René Weiler has left the club a week before the Belgian side play Celtic in the Champions League.

Weiler leaves Anderlecht after a poor run of results, with a 2-2 draw away at Kortrijk on Saturday becoming his final game in charge.

Current backroom staff Nicolas Frutos, David Sesa and Thomas Binggeli will take temporary charge of the team until a new manager is recruited, which may not be before they play Celtic in their Champions B group stage match at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium next week.

Weiler had been in charge since summer 2016 and led the club to success in the league and in the Belgian Super Cup last season.

The club have won only one of their last six games and are currently in ninth position in the league. They lost 3-0 away to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener.